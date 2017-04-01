CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. [...]
Michigan Motorists Could Soon Have Pro-Life Licence Plate Option

April 1, 2017 1:11 PM

LANSING (WWJ) — The Michigan State Senate Transportation Committee has approved legislation that would give motorists the choice to have a “pro-life” specialty licence plate on their vehicles.

Bill sponsor Senator Patrick Colbeck (R-Canton) says part of the money raised by the $35 plates will go toward pregnancy resource centers and abortion alternatives, but also towards suicide prevention services.

“$25 of the proceeds would go towards a special Choose Life fund, that would support life affirming services such as the services that you would find at a pregnancy resource center,” Colbeck said. “They take care of mothers facing unplanned pregnancy, provide for daily needs.”

Currently, 29 states and the District of Columbia have authorized Choose Life license plates, generating more than $21 million for life-promoting activities.

“This is not something that’s hateful, going off and providing mothers with the resources that they needed. It’s a very positive message and it’s something that I hope everyone would get behind,” Colbeck said.

The bill will be brought before the Michigan Senate in the near future.

