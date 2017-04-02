Cheapest Tickets For Joe Louis Finale Cost $235, Palace Sendoff Only $19

DETROIT (CBS Detroit) — Two of the Detroit area’s legendary arenas are hosting their final games in the coming weeks, but a ticket to one venue is substantially cheaper than the other.

Want to attend the final Detroit Red Wings game at Joe Louis Arena? The cheapest ticket for next Sunday’s matchup against the New Jersey Devils on StubHub will run you at least $235 for an upper bowl seat.

However, tickets to see the Detroit Pistons close down The Palace of Auburn Hills on April 10 will cost less than $20 on StubHub. Note that those prices are without obligatory fees.

The Red Wings were eliminated from playoff contention for the first time in 25 years last week, so fans going to next weekend’s finale know for sure that it’ll be the final game in the arena. The Pistons are still in the playoff hunt and could extend the life of The Palace for a couple of extra weeks.

Both teams will be moving to the brand new Little Caesars Arena in the fall. Originally billed as the Red Wings’ new arena, Pistons owner Tom Gores and Ilitch Holdings CEO Chris Ilitch announced in October that the Pistons will also be moving into the arena next season.

Joe Louis Arena opened in 1979 and has been the home of four Stanley Cup championship Red Wings teams. The Palace hosted its inaugural season in 1988, with the Pistons winning three NBA Championships since it opened.