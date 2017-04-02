Wayne County Sheriff’s Department Looking To Hire More Than 100 At Job Fair

DETROIT (WWJ) — Detroit police and the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department are working together in hopes of finding more officers and deputies.
The recruiting effort will be taking place at the Michigan Works office on Michigan Ave. in Detroit on Tuesday. The Sheriff’s Department is looking to fill more than 100 openings.
Those wanting to work in law enforcement need to be at least 18 years old, have a high school diploma or GED and no felony convictions.
Applicants must also be qualified to obtain a Concealed Pistol License and must pass required written and agility test per agency requirements.