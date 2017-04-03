Drunken Driver Rams Car Through ER Doors At Henry Ford Wyandotte Hospital

(WWJ) Had they been any busier, it could have been even worse at Henry Ford Hospital’s emergency room in Wyandotte.
That’s where a drunk driver rammed his car halfway through the emergency room’s entrance doors half past midnight.
Fortunately, Wyandotte Police tell WWJ no one was in the path of the car at the time.
The only injuries were sustained by the 30-yr-old Lincoln Park man at the wheel, who allegedly put up a fight with the cops before he was subdued and brought in to the hospital for treatment.
Hospital officials say it was business as usual for the ER, outside of broken glass and door wall repairs.