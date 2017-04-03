John Cena Played Coy On WrestleMania Proposal Plans [VIDEO]

April 3, 2017 2:23 PM
Filed Under: john cena, Wrestlemania

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — John Cena says only one other person knew about his plan to pop the question to fellow WWE wrestler Nikki Bella at Sunday night’s WrestleMania.

Cena and Bella appeared on NBC’s “Today” show Monday, hours after getting engaged in the ring a pro wrestling’s biggest showcase. Cena says he mostly played it coy but says that one other person had to be in the loop because of the size of the WrestleMania production.

While the proposal plans may have been a secret to Bella, there was speculation about a potential engagement ahead of the event. When asked about bets being made on Cena proposing at WrestleMania last week, Cena advised, “never bet” on pro wrestling.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia