Why Detroit Lions Fans And Professional Wrestling Fans Are The Same Person

By: Evan Jankens

@kingofthekc

Sunday night was the Super Bowl for professional wrestling fans. WrestleMania 33 was trending world-wide on Twitter and I guarantee that you know someone who watched the 5-hour plus pay-per-view.

This blog isn’t about why I think professional wrestling and the WWE is a great company — and why you should watch — but it’s about Lions fans being the same as professional wrestling fans.

I have a few basic points that will prove Lions fans and professional wrestling fans are one and the same. Bring on the Kool-Aid.

There are plenty of people who call into 97.1 The Ticket on a daily basis who say they are “Lions free.” These are also the same people who know every bad move the Lions have made or the turnover that cost the team a win or what Matthew Stafford had for breakfast. In short, the person who says they are “Lions free” knows more about the team than your average fan who admits they like the team.

These people also exist in professional wrestling. With last night being WrestleMania, you know plenty of people who made fun of you because you were watching the event Sunday night and not “The Walking Dead.” That person probably made fun of you all week but sat at home and watched every last-minute of Mania. They then probably watched it again and then once more this morning. They’re self-hating fans.

Onto my second point that proves these groups of fans are the same person.

Hardcore wrestling fans will blame Vince McMahon (WWE chairman and CEO) when something happens within wrestling that they don’t like. This is the exact same as Lions fans who instantly want to blame the Fords when the team doesn’t win a playoff game or even fail to make the playoffs in general.

My third point is a good one:

I’m not sure when the last time you went to a Lions game but I think it would be a good idea for you to do so. If you have been to a game recently then you will know exactly what I am talking about.

When you are in the concourse of a Lions game, take a good look around and notice the amount of fans who are wearing a Kevin Jones, Roy Williams, Jahvid Best or even a random Jeremy Shockey New York Giants jersey.

If you aren’t picking up what I’m putting down, here is the gist: These people are just wearing these uniforms because they were going to a football game so they have to try to show their team pride, even if it’s 10 years old. These people want you to know they’re at a football game so they have to wear the one jersey they own.

Wrestling fans are exactly the same. If you have attended a live event then you are very much aware that you could see a random Headshrinkers or The Smoking Guns T-shirt throughout the crowd. I would like to think the people wearing those shirts or uniforms have no idea what they are truly wearing.

My final point is pretty simple.

When you go to a professional wrestling match, you know going in that most likely every single match has already been planned. It’s the same as the Lions fan who shows up to the game and the Lions lose, but still think “they should have won that game.” Even though you know the outcome beforehand, it doesn’t make you stop going. It’s a special kind of delusion, and it’s shared by wrestling fans and Lions fans.

Maybe this time will be different, maybe this is the week the miracle happens, maybe, maybe …

And there we have it: Wrestling fans and Lions fans are the same person.