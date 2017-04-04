80-Year-Old Detroit Man Gets Prison For Social Security Fraud

April 4, 2017 1:44 PM

By ED WHITE , Associated Press

DETROIT (AP) – An 80-year-old Detroit man has been sentenced to a year and a day in prison for spending $265,000 in Social Security benefits that mistakenly went into his mother’s bank account long after her death in 1989.

Otis Wilder apologized but also told a judge Tuesday that he wasn’t sure how he got “in this mess.” He said he believed the money was an inheritance, not his late mother’s Social Security.

But federal Judge Victoria Roberts didn’t buy it. She noted that Wilder used his mother’s debit card. The judge said he still hasn’t taken responsibility.

It took 24 years, until 2014, for the government to catch up to Wilder. A 366-day sentence qualifies him for good behavior credits. He could be released in less than a year.

 © Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.

Watch & Listen

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia