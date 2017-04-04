Dave Chappelle Schedules Detroit Shows, Blames Last Appearance On Strong Marijuana

(WWJ) Fresh off of two new Netflix Comedy specials, comedian Dave Chappelle is returning to the Motor City.
He will perform at the Fillmore May 23rd through the 25th
Chappelle made headlines the last time he visited Detroit in 2015 because of a notably bad performance, which he later blamed on alcohol and marijuana use.
Tickets for the shows go on sale at 10 a.m Thursday April 6, but no details have been released yet on the cost.
In one of his latest Netflix specials, Chappelle addressed the Detroit bomb by admitting he smoked marijuana backstage and got too high.
“If you saw it, I wasn’t drunk. I had smoked some reefer with some rappers,” Chappelle said of the performance on April 23, 2015. “I don’t know if you know anything about hanging out with rappers, but their weed is very strong. Stronger than I was accustomed to.”