Half-Pipe Set Up In Detroit’s Historic Fisher Building [VIDEO]

DETROIT (WWJ/AP) – A cross-cultural skating event is taking over an iconic Detroit landmark for four days.

The “Fisher Halfpipe” has been set up in the elegant lobby of the Fisher Building — as part of an effort to promote the city’s New Center Area.

Professional and semi-pro skateboarders, inline skaters and BMX bikers will ride four at a time on the 26-foot-long, 16-foot-wide ramp. The half-pipe is surrounded by historic 1920s Detroit architecture in what’s widely considered the most ornamented gallery in the city.

The half-pipe was built in metro Detroit, painted with bright colors and nature-inspired designed to reflect the building’s interior.

“The #FisherHalfpipe will be a monolithic mass bisecting the main arcade of the #FisherBuilding Lobby,” promoters say, in a news release. “Patrons will walk through gateways beneath and will be able to view skaters above with the magnificent Fisher as a backdrop, curves of the structure and the arcs of skaters cutting through space mirroring the Fisher’s vaulted, frescoed and inlaid walls and ceilings.

Everard Findlay, chief innovation officer of the development firm that co-owns the building, says the event celebrates both Detroit’s role in American innovation and the skateboard as an American invention.

Jen Yanke brought her son, Ethan.

“They’re making that stuff in the driveway and the street, trying to jump their scooters all the time anyway,” she told WWJ’s Sandra McNeill. “So when I saw this was down here we thought we’d try and see what it was all about.”

It was Ethan’s first time at the Fisher, and he was impressed: “I went to the Capitol and the ceiling is just like this one; it’s so cool.”

“It is beautiful,” his mom added. “It seems like the picture of Detroit right now, kinda making all things new.”

Skaters and spectators are invited to attend from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. through Thursday, inside the Fisher Building at 3011 W Grand Blvd., Detroit, in front of the Fisher Theatre. Admission is free.

Attendees can RSVP on Facebook HERE. As of Tuesday evening, 1,600 people had expressed interest in the event.

© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.