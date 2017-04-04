Health Tips: Dealing With Adult Acne

DETROIT (WWJ) – You thought you’d be free of it by adulthood — but if you still suffer from acne, you’re not alone.

Dermatologists are treating patients in their 30s, 40s, 50s and beyond, reports WWJ’s Dr. Deanna Lites.

Farmington Hills dermatologist Dr. Wendy Sadoff says adult acne occurs more frequently in women than men and may be due to fluctuating hormones. When it comes to treatment, she says, forget what you used as a teen.

“Teenagers have oilier skin and more resistance to irritation, but women have additional concerns,” Sadoff explained. “She’ll have concerns about maybe layering a topical acne product with cosmetic products; she may have other procedures that she is doing for her skin.”

If you want to try an over-the-counter acne product, Sadoff says: “For an adult woman I would select a product that is more mild as opposed to something for oily skin and severe disease. So, if you’re looking at benzyl peroxide, go with the lower percentage.”

Sadoff recommends a professional evaluation to make sure what you’re dealing with really is adult acne and not something else. Also, a dermatologist can help you come up with the right treatment plan for your skin type which, in tougher cases, may include an oral medication.