Payless To Close Hundreds Of Shoe Stores

DETROIT (WWJ/AP) – Payless ShoeSource had announced that it will close nearly 400 stores as it files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.
The Topeka, Kansas-based company said Tuesday the closures are part of a reorganization plan, as the discount shoe chain becomes the latest brick-and-mortar retailer to succumb to increasing competition from online rivals like Amazon.
“This is a difficult, but necessary, decision driven by the continued challenges of the retail environment, which will only intensify,” W. Paul Jones, Payless Chief Executive Officer, said in a statement.
Payless plans to reduce its debt by almost 50 percent, lower how much it pays in interest and line up funds. The company says some of its lenders have agreed make available up to $385 million to keep the stores running.
It was not immediately clear how many, if any, metro Detroit stores would be affected. Payless currently has more than three dozen locations in Michigan.
