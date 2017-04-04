Payless To Close Hundreds Of Shoe Stores

April 4, 2017 5:31 PM
Filed Under: Payless

DETROIT (WWJ/AP) – Payless ShoeSource had announced that it will close nearly 400 stores as it files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

The Topeka, Kansas-based company said Tuesday the closures are part of a reorganization plan, as the discount shoe chain becomes the latest brick-and-mortar retailer to succumb to increasing competition from online rivals like Amazon.

“This is a difficult, but necessary, decision driven by the continued challenges of the retail environment, which will only intensify,” W. Paul Jones, Payless Chief Executive Officer, said in a statement.

Payless plans to reduce its debt by almost 50 percent, lower how much it pays in interest and line up funds. The company says some of its lenders have agreed make available up to $385 million to keep the stores running.

It was not immediately clear how many, if any, metro Detroit stores would be affected. Payless currently has more than three dozen locations in Michigan.

© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.

Watch & Listen

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia