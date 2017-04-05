CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
Are Jones And Cabrera Up To Something With This Funky Celebration? [VIDEO]

April 5, 2017 1:56 PM
Filed Under: Jacoby Jones, Miguel Cabrera, Will Burchfield

By: Will Burchfield
@burchie_kid

Last season, JaCoby Jones was just trying to fit in.

Unsure, at first, of the team’s rituals and routines upon being called up to the Tigers in late August, the rookie simply copied the players around him. When he doubled in his big-league debut, Jones did his best impression of the hand goggles the Tigers had been flashing to each other throughout the season.

“I pointed to the team and did something with my hands,” he laughed.

He was back at it the following afternoon, hoping to blend in just as surely as he was standing out.

The goggles, it was widely believed, were a nod to the champagne the Tigers hoped to be popping at the end of the season. That bubbly celebration never came to be, so the team will have to coin a new routine in 2017.

What that might look like remains to be seen, but one thing is clear: Jones won’t have to worry about faking his way through it. In fact, it appears he already has a special celebration with Miguel Cabrera.

After Jones’ first MLB home run in Detroit’s season-opening win on Tuesday, he dolled out high fives to his teammates in the dugout. Standard procedure.

Then he found Miggy at the end of the line. What followed was much more than a high five. Check it out at the 18 second mark below.

Could this morph into a team-wide routine as the season presses on? Or is this solely between Jones and Cabrera?

Either way, not a bad season debut for the Tigers 24-year-old centerfielder: a homer, a stolen base and a Tarzan-like celebration with one of the greatest hitters of all time.

