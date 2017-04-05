Detroit Tigers Announce Partnership With Uber

DETROIT- The Detroit Tigers announced today a partnership with the technology company, Uber. The new agreement names Uber the “official ride-sharing partner of the Detroit Tigers.”

New this season, there will be a dedicated pick up and drop off zone for fans who choose to Uber to-and-from Comerica Park that will be located on the northbound side of the I-75 service drive, between John R and Brush Street. See map below:

“As the official ride of the Tigers, Uber is now a great option for baseball fans who want to focus on the game not how to get to-and-from the stadium,” said Charity Jackson, Uber spokeswoman. “We’re proud to work with the Tigers and look forward to providing safe and reliable rides for all event goers.”

Uber provides an alternate, affordable way to get to-and-from Comerica Park as well as around the greater Detroit area.

New to riding with Uber? Download the app, and use the code TigersDetroit for a free ride up to $15. Valid for new users. Expires on April 30th 2017.