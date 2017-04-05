Inclement Weather Suspends Practice Rounds At The Masters

April 5, 2017 2:21 PM
Filed Under: The Masters

AUGUSTA, Georgia (AP) — Practice rounds for the Masters have been suspended due to an approaching weather system that is predicted to bring strong storms and possible tornadoes to the area.

Officials shut down the course about 10 a.m. Wednesday. Patrons were evacuated because of the storm.

Wednesday is the final day competitors can work on their games before the tournament starts Thursday. The weather also cast doubt about one of the more popular events of the week, the Masters par-3 event. Competitors typically bring family members to caddy or watch and the crowds on hand enjoy taking part.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

