Tigers Push Back Rotation After Wednesday’s Rainout

By: Will Burchfield
@burchie_kid
It’s been a soggy start to the season for the Tigers.
Two of their first three games have been rained out, including today’s matinee versus the White Sox. It will be made up on May 26 as part of straight doubleheader at Guaranteed Rate Field.
Per MLB.com, Wednesday’s rainout will comprise game one of the May 26 doubleheader, with first pitch scheduled for 5:10 ET. The originally scheduled game will begin at 8:10 ET, or 30 minutes after the conclusion of game one.
The Tigers and White Sox will wrap up this week’s opening series on Thursday at 2:10 ET.
Jordan Zimmermann was scheduled to start today’s game opposite James Shields of the White Sox. Shields will take the ball tomorrow, while Zimmermann will be pushed back to Saturday. Matt Boyd will start in place of Zimmerman on Thursday.
Michael Fulmer is still slated to start the home opener on Friday versus the Red Sox.
An exciting pitching matchup is taking shape for the series finale versus Boston. Barring any changes to each team’s rotation, it appears Justin Verlander will square off with Chris Sale.
Verlander shined in Tuesday’s season opener, holding the White Sox to two hits and two runs over 6 1/3 innings in a 6-3 Tigers win.