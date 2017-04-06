27-Year-Old Southfield Woman Reported Missing [PHOTOS]

SOUTHFIELD (WWJ) – Family members are concerned about a missing Southfield woman — and now police are looking for tips to help find her.

Arlisa Johnson, 27, was last seen leaving her home in Southfield on Tuesday, March 28 at around 11 a.m. in her white 2008 PT Cruiser, Michigan license plate: CAR-5479.

Police said the vehicle’s front bumper has a crack and a missing fog light, the passenger’s side rear door has rust toward the bottom and the passenger’s side rear light assembly is loose

Johnson was last heard from on March 28 at around 4 p.m. when she spoke with her aunt by phone.

It is uncommon for Johnson to be away from home this long without being in contact with her mother, police said, or her 4-year-old daughter.

Johnson is 5’5” tall and weighs approximately 235 lbs. with brown and black multi-colored shoulder-length weaved in hair. She was last seen wearing maroon stretch leggings and has the following tattoos:

Left forearm – Chinese writing, roses and butterfly theme, Back – musical notes and right wrist – chains or chain link with “Delilah.”

Police said Johnson has been entered in the Law Enforcement Information Network as a missing person.

Anyone who may have seen her or who has any information about this case is asked to call Southfield police at 248-796-5500.