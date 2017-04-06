CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
WWJ Newsradio 950LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | WEATHER | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on CBSDetroit.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio 950 has joined forces with 97.1 The Ticket and CBS 62 to give you […]
97.1 The TicketToday’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market […]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Advertising questions: […]

Delphi Invests In Three Companies To Speed Up In-Car Connections

April 6, 2017 7:48 AM

(WWJ) Auto supplier Delphi is making some big investments as it works to provide more technology for vehicles.

WWJ AutoBeat Reporter Jeff Gilbert said that three tech start-ups will receive investments that will allow data to move faster through vehicles. It will also allow car makers to learn more about the data generated by those vehicles.

Glen De Vos, Delphi chief technology officer, said that in the near future cars will be differentiated by their data, and connectivity.

“You’re getting more of the value of the car … as connectivity becomes more ubiquitous — more content, more value, is now being created around the car, not in the car, not in the car but around the car,” De Vos said.

The Delphi investment is going to chip communication company Valens and data marketplace Otonomo, both based in Israel — and German Ethernet connecter maker Rosenberger.

Delphi did not reveal the amount of the investment.

Two of the firms are involved in created systems that move data through cars. One of the Israeli companies is focused on interpreting data from vehicles.

Change is coming quickly, De Vos said.

“We recognize that we need, we can get there organically, but we want to get there much faster and a way that we can do that is through partnerships,” De Vos said.

He added that Delphi will be part of more partnerships in the future.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.

Watch & Listen

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia