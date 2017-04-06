Drill Instructor Faces Charges In Death Of Muslim Recruit From Taylor

(WWJ) A drill instructor is facing a general court martial in connection to the death of a 20-year-old Marine recruit from Taylor.

The U.S. Marine Corps is moving forward on charges of maltreatment and cruelty against Gunnery Sgt. Joseph Felix, who was a drill instructor for Raheel Siddiqui. A second drill instructor, Sgt. Michael Eldridge, also had charges referred for a general court martial related to hazing.

Michigan Congresswoman Debbie Dingell, speaking live on WWJ, said she believes many more people will be charged.

“We have to make sure that this never happens again to any young person,” Dingell said.

Siddiqui died a year ago at Parris Island, South Carolina. He fell three stories from a building there. Siddiqui’s official cause of death was listed as suicide–Dingell is hoping that can be changed.

“When this is done more than 20 people would have been involved or had charges brought against them, will be part of some discipline process, whose careers will have been forever been impacted by this, and by the way, deserve to have that happen because there are not only this incident, but other incidences involved,” Dingell said.

She added the facts are very clear to her that this young man did not commit suicide or attempt to commit suicide.

“For this family, we have got to work hard to have this autopsy changed so it does not show that as the cause of death,” Dingell said.

Dingell says it’s important to let the case play out in military court.

“We need to continue to let the situation play out inside the Marines … and we need to get the facts,” Dingell said.