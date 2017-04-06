Michigan Spring Football Game Information

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The 2017 University of Michigan Spring Football Game, presented by PNC Bank, will be held Saturday (April 15) at approximately 1 p.m. at Michigan Stadium. The game will take place after the “Battle at the Big House” men’s lacrosse game against Ohio State at 10:30 a.m.

The spring football and men’s lacrosse games are free and open to the public.

Gates 1, 4 and 9 will open at 9:30 a.m. for men’s lacrosse and all of the gates will open at 11:30 a.m. for the spring football game.

The football game will be tape-delayed and air at 3 p.m. on BTN. The scrimmage will be broadcast in its entirety on WWJ Radio (950 AM in Detroit) and WTKA Radio (1050 AM in Ann Arbor) starting at 12:45 p.m.

The typical prohibited items list will be strictly enforced, with no bags allowed in the stadium for the men’s lacrosse or spring football games. Strollers, though, will be allowed inside the gates. All attendees and items are subject to search. In addition, there will be a bag check starting at 9 a.m. on the South Concourse of Crisler Center.

Following is a list of game day information regarding the spring football game and men’s lacrosse match:

Stadium Boulevard Reconstruction Project

The Stadium Boulevard Reconstruction Project is affecting traffic flow around Michigan Stadium. Stadium Boulevard is closed from east of Main Street to west of South Industrial Highway, though local access to Michigan Stadium via Kipke Drive is maintained from the east on Stadium Boulevard. Stadium Boulevard is expected to reopen in July 2017. Please visit www.a2gov.org for traffic and construction updates.

Parking

The parking lots surrounding Michigan Stadium owned and operated by the University of Michigan will be free and open to the public starting at 7 a.m.

Pioneer High School: The school district will be charging $20 for cars and $80 for RVs. The Pioneer lot will also open at 7 a.m. No tailgating will be allowed in any of the parking lots.

Ann Arbor Golf and Outing: Due to construction on Stadium Blvd., AAGO will be closed to the public.

ADA Parking

A limited number of parking spots for guests with a disability will be available (free of charge) in the Blue and Champions North lots.

Restrooms and Concessions

All restrooms except a few on the upper concourses will be open and various concession stands around the concourse will be available for fans.

Kids Go Blue Club

Kids Go Blue Club members receive exclusive access to contests and events, like the 2017 Spring Game! Kids Club is free to join and open to fans in 8th grade and younger. To learn more and register, please visit http://www.mgoblue.com/kidsclub/

M-Den Stores

The official provider of Michigan Athletic apparel, M-Den, will have stores located inside Michigan Stadium open for fans to purchase official merchandise. The stores are located in the north end zone, the south end zone inside Gate 4 and the southeast corner of the stadium (store located inside Crisler Center).

Michigan IMG Sports Network Radio Broadcast

The Michigan IMG Sports Network will broadcast the spring game live from the Big House starting at 12:45 p.m. Jim Brandstatter (play-by-play) and Dan Dierdorf (color commentary) will call the action from the press box with Doug Karsch and Jon Jansen providing interviews and updates from the field. The game will be broadcast locally on WWJ Radio (950 AM in Detroit) and WTKA Radio (AM 1050 in Ann Arbor) with the full complement of network affiliates also carrying the Maize and Blue scrimmage.

Big Ten Network Broadcast

Matt Shepard (play-by-play), Marcus Ray (color analyst) and Michelle McMahon (sideline) will broadcast Michigan’s spring game on the Big Ten Network (BTN). The game will be broadcast on tape delay starting at 3 p.m., with the network also covering postgame interviews. Fans can watch the live broadcast on BTN2Go, the network’s digital streaming service starting around 1 p.m.

Beginning at 10:30 a.m., BTN will be broadcasting “The Battle of the Big House” as Michigan men’s lacrosse faces off against Ohio State.

Michigan to Introduce 2017 Signing Class

U-M will introduce its 2017 football signing class during halftime of the spring game, including the 11 Wolverines already on campus, taking classes and practicing with the team. The top-five recruiting class features the highest average player rating in modern signing day history at Michigan, including two five-star athletes and eight top-ranked players in their respective states.

Jake Butt to Receive Mackey Trophy

The Friends of John Mackey will formally present former Michigan tight end and co-captain Jake Butt with the 2016 John Mackey Award, given to the top tight end in college football. U-M’s all-time leader in catches (138) and yards (1,646) by a tight end, Butt is Michigan’s first-ever recipient of the award after being named a semifinalist in 2015.

Highlights and Interviews

The Michigan athletic department will provide complete coverage and interviews with members of the football program following the spring game.

Other Athletic Events on the Ross Athletic Campus

In addition to men’s lacrosse and football, the Michigan Athletic Department will have three additional sporting events on campus. The women’s tennis team will host Iowa at the Varsity Tennis Center at noon and the men’s tennis squad will face Illinois at the venue starting at 4 p.m. In addition, the baseball team will take the diamond against the University of Oklahoma at 2 p.m.