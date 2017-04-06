Police Searching For Fugitive At Large In West Bloomfield Area

WEST BLOOMFIELD (WWJ) – Police are searching for a wanted felon out of Wisconsin who was spotted in West Bloomfield.
West Bloomfield police say the Kenosha Police Department notified them of the man, who allegedly violated his parole.
When undercover officers came in contact with the suspect about a week ago, he fled. Through rain and fog, police lost him, until he showed up on the front porch of a home on Wincliff Drive — bleeding and asking residents if he could use the phone.
In the time it took the homeowners to call police, he fled again. No one in the home was harmed.
While investigators say they are actively searching for this man, who they believe may still be in the area, they stress that there is no threat to the community.
At this time, police are not releasing the man’s name, photo or a description.
Anyone who sees anything suspicious or otherwise has information about this case is asked to call West Bloomfield Police at 248-975-9200