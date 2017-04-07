CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. [...]
Another ‘Empty The Shelter’ Day Scheduled In Michigan With Free Pet Adoptions

April 7, 2017 7:38 AM

(WWJ) Are you interested in giving a dog or a cat their forever home? The Bissell Pet Foundation is sponsoring its third “Empty the Shelters Day” April 29th at 69 shelters across Michigan.

And the goal is big this time around.

“We are hoping for 2,000 pets to be adopted,” said Bissell Pet Foundation Founder Cathy Bissell. “When we adopt out 2,000, it makes room for 2,000 more to come in and fill the empty kennels.”

And that means they’re not cold, hungry, sick or alone.

On empty the shelter day, Bisssell said they cover the adoption fees, which is usually $150 to $200. Adopters have only to pay a nominal fee for a license, usually between $7 and $10.

Bissell will also provide new owners with an AdoptBox, a starter kit that includes goodies for your newest family member, including toys, treats and other pet care items.

For a list of participating shelters, visit the Bissell Pet Foundation website.

Bissell recommends you pre-register at the shelter you plan to use.

