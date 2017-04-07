Detroit Red Wings Recall Forward Matt Lorito

DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings today recalled left wing Matt Lorito from the American Hockey League’s Grand Rapids Griffins.

Lorito, 26, signed with the Red Wings as an unrestricted free agent on July 1, 2016. The third-year pro holds a share of the Griffins lead with 54 points (21-33-54) in 59 games and is tied for 16th in the league in scoring. He also ranks among club leaders with 21 goals (3rd), 33 assists (1st) and 131 shots on goal (T5th) and was one of two Grand Rapids representatives at the AHL All-Star Classic, along with current Red Wings defenseman Robbie Russo. The Oakville, Ontario, native has totaled 141 AHL games with the Albany Devils and Griffins since turning professional at the end of the 2014-15 season, notching 120 points (42-78-120), a plus-19 rating and 53 penalty minutes. He also picked up seven points (3-4-7) in 11 AHL Calder Cup Playoff games with Albany in 2016.

A 5-foot-9, 170-pound forward, Lorito spent four seasons at Brown University from 2011-15 prior to his professional career. Lorito registered 106 points (47-59-106) and 40 penalty minutes in 118 games and captained the Bears as a senior in 2014-15. He earned All-Ivy League honors on three occasions and was named a Second-Team All-Star within the Eastern Collegiate Athletic Conference as a sophomore in 2012-13 after a collegiate career-best 37 points (22-15-37) in 36 games. Lorito also spent two seasons (2009-11) with the Villanova Knights of the Ontario Junior Hockey League and racked up 160 points (60-100-160) in 97 games.