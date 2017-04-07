OPENING DAY: CELEBRATE DETROIT'S OWN HOLIDAY! OPENING DAY BLOCK PARTY DETAILS|PARKING, TRAFFIC INFO|LEYLAND TALKS BULLPEN|'WIN IT FOR MR. I'WATCH THE PARTY LIVE|BALLPARK MENU|    

John Rahm’s Girlfriend Kelley Cahill Is Stealing The Show At The Masters [PHOTOS]

April 7, 2017 3:27 PM
Filed Under: John Rahm, Kelley Cahill

By: Evan Jankens
@kingofthekc

Usually Paulina Gretzky is being talked about during Masters week when she is there supporting her fiance Dustin Johnson.

But Johnson withdrew Thursday afternoon … Don’t despair: The man who I think looks a lot like Johnson, John Rahm, is getting the attention now, not only for his play at Augusta but because of his better half.

I have always said that professional golfers live the best life. They play golf everyday, travel, stay in the sun, and most of them are either dating or married to some of the most gorgeous women on this planet. Rahm isn’t any different judging by his girlfriends Instagram account.

Kelley Cahill is from Arizona State, where she used to compete in the javelin, according to the New York Post.

The website has proclaimed them as “potentially the new faces of the sport.”

I've got your back… and your bag #LooperForTheDay

A post shared by Kelley Cahill (@cahillkelley) on

Happy Valentines Day to the love of my life. Looking forward to many more adventures together ❤️

A post shared by Kelley Cahill (@cahillkelley) on

Hiking makes my heart happy ❤️😊

A post shared by Kelley Cahill (@cahillkelley) on

So grateful to have amazing friends in such beautiful places, thanks for showing me a good time today @alexwestlake

A post shared by Kelley Cahill (@cahillkelley) on

Such a fun filled week in Las Vegas with another strong top 15 finish, now off to Cancun 💃👙

A post shared by Kelley Cahill (@cahillkelley) on

Excited to be going back to my happy place this weekend 🙌🏼

A post shared by Kelley Cahill (@cahillkelley) on

This girl is going white water rafting next weekend 👍🏼

A post shared by Kelley Cahill (@cahillkelley) on

My happy place

A post shared by Kelley Cahill (@cahillkelley) on

Craving some vitamin sea 🌊

A post shared by Kelley Cahill (@cahillkelley) on

Sunny and 75 ☀️

A post shared by Kelley Cahill (@cahillkelley) on

But is it summer yet??

A post shared by Kelley Cahill (@cahillkelley) on

Still love my Devils 😈

A post shared by Kelley Cahill (@cahillkelley) on

Don't be a DNB 👊🏼

A post shared by Kelley Cahill (@cahillkelley) on

Rahm, who has quickly shot up the world rankings and is currently ranked 12th in the world will be known nationally soon enough. I think you will hear and see plenty more of Chahill as well.

But will she knock Paulina Gretzky off her throne as the hottest golf WAG?

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia