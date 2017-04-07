John Rahm’s Girlfriend Kelley Cahill Is Stealing The Show At The Masters [PHOTOS]

By: Evan Jankens
@kingofthekc
Usually Paulina Gretzky is being talked about during Masters week when she is there supporting her fiance Dustin Johnson.
But Johnson withdrew Thursday afternoon … Don’t despair: The man who I think looks a lot like Johnson, John Rahm, is getting the attention now, not only for his play at Augusta but because of his better half.
I have always said that professional golfers live the best life. They play golf everyday, travel, stay in the sun, and most of them are either dating or married to some of the most gorgeous women on this planet. Rahm isn’t any different judging by his girlfriends Instagram account.
Kelley Cahill is from Arizona State, where she used to compete in the javelin, according to the New York Post.
The website has proclaimed them as “potentially the new faces of the sport.”
Rahm, who has quickly shot up the world rankings and is currently ranked 12th in the world will be known nationally soon enough. I think you will hear and see plenty more of Chahill as well.
But will she knock Paulina Gretzky off her throne as the hottest golf WAG?