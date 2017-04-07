Kids Opening Day Recipe: Black Bean Brownie Baseball

Although dessert can feel out of the question when you’re trying to eat well, there are healthier options.
As we get ready to celebrate Kids Opening Day at Comerica Park, consider this: A brownie recipe that includes chocolate and a surprising ingredient.
The addition of black beans offer a plant-based fat and protein with lots of fiber.
This is a great recipe to make with your kids, including them in the cooking process helps teach early healthy eating habits. Try forming the brownies into baseball circles, you can even use white and red frosting to make the brownie look like a real baseball.
Here’s what you’ll need:
Ingredients
1 (15 oz.) can unsalted black beans, thoroughly rinsed and drained
2 eggs
3 tbsp. coconut oil, melted
¾ cup of cocoa powder
5 tsp. baking powder
½ tsp. salt
1 tsp. pure vanilla extract
½ cup of raw sugar, finely ground in a food processor (or you can just use granulated sugar)
1/3 cup of flour of your choice
¼ cup semisweet chocolate chips
Frosting (optional)
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees and lightly grease 8×13 inch pan with cooking spray.
- Use blender or food processor to blend all ingredients EXCEPT flour and the chocolate chips.
- In the batter appears too thick, add 1-2 tbsp. water or milk and pulse again. It should have the consistency of frosting.
- Stir in flour until blended and then stir in chocolate chips.
- Pour into pan. Bake for 20-28 minutes or until the tops are dry and the edges start to pull away from the sides.
- Remove from oven and let cool for 20-30 minutes before removing from pan. They will be tender, so remove gently with a butter knife or fork. The insides are meant to be very fudgy, so don’t be concerned if they seem too moist.
- Cut into circles and use frosting to decorate the brownies like baseballs.
- Store in an airtight container for up to a few days. Refrigerate to keep longer.