‘Michigan Matters’ Spotlight: Technology Impacting Our Future

By CBS Detroit
Technology is vital now but will only grow more critical as seismic changes continue to impact our core industries and how we live.
That was the message from Tom Kelly, of Automation Alley, who appeared with Oakland County Executive L. Brooks Patterson, Denise Ilitch, CEO of Ilitch Enterprises, and “Michigan Matters” Senior Producer/Host Carol Cain.
Patterson and Ken Rogers launched Automation years ago to tap into growing technology field as there were talent gaps even then. The organization is a regional force as it includes numerous counties in southeast Michigan.
The talent gaps continue to grow, as Kelly, who now leads Automation Alley after Rogers retired last year, discussed.
Ilitch, a regent at the University of Michigan, reinforced the importance of educators and businesses working together to narrow that gap.
Kelly also talked about some of the program he is working on with employers in the area.
Ilitch highlighted the importance of apprenticeship programs.
They panel also talked about where jobs of the future will come from.
