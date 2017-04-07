OPENING DAY: CELEBRATE DETROIT'S OWN HOLIDAY! OPENING DAY BLOCK PARTY DETAILS|PARKING, TRAFFIC INFO|LEYLAND TALKS BULLPEN|'WIN IT FOR MR. I'WATCH THE PARTY LIVE|BALLPARK MENU|    

‘Michigan Matters’ Spotlight: Technology Impacting Our Future

April 7, 2017 4:08 PM
Filed Under: Denise Ilitch, L. Brooks Patterson, Michigan Matters, Tom Kelly
img 0448 Michigan Matters Spotlight: Technology Impacting Our Future

(from left.. L. Brooks Patterson, Denise Ilitch, and Tom Kelly with CBS 62’s Carol Cain discuss the importance of technology jobs in our region. You can hear the conversation by watching “Michigan Matters” 11:30 Sunday on CBS 62.

By CBS Detroit

Technology is vital now but will only grow more critical as seismic changes continue to impact our core industries and how we live.

That was the message from Tom Kelly, of Automation Alley, who appeared with Oakland County Executive L. Brooks Patterson, Denise Ilitch, CEO of Ilitch Enterprises, and “Michigan Matters” Senior Producer/Host Carol Cain.

Patterson and Ken Rogers launched Automation years ago to tap into growing technology field as there were talent gaps even then. The organization is a regional force as it includes numerous counties in southeast Michigan.

The talent gaps continue to grow, as Kelly, who now leads Automation Alley after Rogers retired last year, discussed.

Ilitch, a regent at the University of Michigan, reinforced the importance of educators and businesses working together to narrow that gap.

Kelly also talked about some of the program he is working on with employers in the area.

Ilitch highlighted the importance of apprenticeship programs.

They panel also talked about where jobs of the future will come from.

You can hear the conversation by watching “Michigan Matters” 11:30 Sunday only on CBS 62.

