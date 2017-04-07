Nearly 40,000 Hondas Recalled Over Replaced Airbags

(WWJ) Honda has issued another recall involving Takata airbags, telling owners of 37,000 2003 two-door Accords in the United States to bring their rides to their local dealerships.
Owners need to have the vehicles checked to see if replacement air bags contain the recalled Takata inflators that may have been installed prior to the massive Takata recalls last year.
According to CNBC, this recall is unusual as the company is basically searching for needles in haystacks.
“Honda is trying to find 2,500 inflators that were replaced during repairs, but it doesn’t know where the 2,500 inflators went, so it’s recalling all of the possibly affected vehicles so they can be checked,” CNBC reported.
The inflators made by Takata are blamed in at least 16 deaths and more than 180 injuries worldwide. It caused the biggest automotive recall in history.
The inflators can explode with too much force, sending shrapnel spewing.
In February, Takata pleaded guilty to hiding the deadly defect. They agreed to pay $125 million to victims and $850 million to automakers.