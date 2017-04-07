U-M Crime Alert: Driver Carjacked At Gunpoint Near Campus

ANN ARBOR (WWJ) – A crime alert has been issued at the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor following an armed carjacking.
Campus police say they’re looking for a man who pointed a gun at a driver who was in a car just off-campus — in the 400-block of Washington Street near Division — and then took off in the vehicle.
The man drove a short ways before he crashed the car and then fled the scene on foot.
No shots were fired and no injuries were reported.
The crime took place at around 1 a.m. Friday, police said.
Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call campus police at 734-763-1131 or the Ann Arbor Police Department Tip Line at 734-794-6939. Information may also be sent by email to tips@a2gov.org.