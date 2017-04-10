Hard Drives Containing Priceless Photos, Videos Of Chad Carr Stolen During Home Invasion

April 10, 2017 5:51 PM
Filed Under: chad carr, ChadTough

PITTSFIELD TOWNSHIP (WWJ) — The family of the late Chad Carr — the grandson of former Michigan football coach Lloyd Carr — is devastated after finding that memories of the child were stolen during a home invasion.

Chad died in 2015 at the age of five after a 14-month battle with a brain tumor.

His mother, Tammi Carr, said three hard drives containing countless pictures and videos of her son were in a fireproof safe that was stolen from the family’s Pittsfield Township home Friday while they were on vacation.

“For me it’s the most prized thing that we own and that’s why it was in that fireproof safe,” Tammi told WWJ Newsradio 950’s Zahra Huber. “It’s the first thing I grab if we have to get out of this house besides the kids.”

We just want our memories back. Please help if you can!

A $1,000 reward is being offered for the return of the hard drives. Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call Pittsfield Township police.

“That’s all we have left of Chad,” Tammi said. “It’s horrible.”

Using the hashtag #ChadTough, people throughout Michigan — and the country — rallied around the family on social media during Chad’s fight, raising money in his name to fight cancer and offering emotional support to his family.

