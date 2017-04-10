Memorial Planned For 13 Horses Killed In Fire In Kent County

April 10, 2017 9:21 PM

LOWELL TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A weekend memorial is planned for 13 horses that were killed in a suspicious barn fire in western Michigan.

The Kent County sheriff’s office says at least one person has been questioned about the fire, which was reported early Saturday at the Barn for Equine Learning in Lowell Township. Some new evidence also has been collected.

Only two of 15 horses survived the fire. The horses were used as therapy for children and young adults with a variety of special needs.

The memorial service is planned for Saturday at 11 a.m. On its Facebook page, the Barn for Equine Learning says it has seen “beauty” in the ashes in the form of widespread community support.

 

© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.

Watch & Listen

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia