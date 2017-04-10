Sex Charges Reinstated Against Mateen Cleaves

FLINT (WWJ/AP) — A judge has reinstated sexual assault charges against former Michigan State University basketball star Mateen Cleaves.

Cleaves, 39, is accused of imprisoning a woman in a motel room and raping her after meeting her at a golf outing in Genesse County. A woman said she twice tried to get away from Cleaves but was pulled back into a motel room and sexually assaulted in September 2015.

A witness confirmed that she saw the woman try to escape a room at the Knights Inn near Flint.

67th District Court Judge Cathy Dowd threw out the charges in December after days of testimony.

But Genesee County Judge Archie Hayman reversed that decision Monday, saying there’s enough evidence to send the case to trial. Hayman says he’s not judging Cleaves’ guilt or innocence.

On the witness stand, Mundy Township police sergeant Todd Johnson said the alleged victim told him she and Cleaves had sexual relations, but when he asked her specifically, she said she had not been assaulted.

When Johnson was asked under oath if he told his deputy chief that the woman told that to him — he was less direct — simply saying, “I believe so.”

No new court dates have been announced.

Cleaves led Michigan State to the NCAA basketball championship in 2000, winning the NCAA Final Four Most Outstanding Player award. He was drafted by the Detroit Pistons with the 14th overall pick and appeared in 167 games for four NBA teams.

TM and © Copyright 2016 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2016 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.