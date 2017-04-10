Tim Tebow Homers Twice, Strikes Out 5 Times In 1st Series [VIDEO]

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Tim Tebow has completed his first series with the Columbia Fireflies, the New York Mets Class A affiliate.

The former NFL quarterback who won the Heisman Trophy at Florida homered twice in the three games he played against the Augusta GreenJacktets. Tebow was given the day off Saturday.

Tim Tebow with his second homerun of the season! It was a 3-run HR to Right Field. #LetsGlow pic.twitter.com/jrusDpU6EL — Columbia Fireflies (@ColaFireflies) April 9, 2017

A look at how Tebow fared overall in the series :

HIGHLIGHT: Tebow hit a two-run home run in his first plate appearance on Thursday night. Tebow drove the ball to deep left center but briefly stopped at second base thinking it was a ground rule double. He continued his trip around the bases after seeing the umpire signifying it was a home run. Tebow added a second home run on Sunday, a three-run shot to right field. He’s one shy of Michael Jordan’s total with Class AA Birmingham in 1994.

AT THE PLATE: Tebow is 3 of 13 (.230) with five RBIs. He’s also struck out five times and left 13 runners on base.

IN THE FIELD: After not getting any chances in his first two starts, Tebow had three put outs in left field on Sunday.

DAY OFF: Tebow, 29, was given Saturday off before returning to the lineup Sunday.

WHAT’S NEXT: The Fireflies continue their opening home stand with a three-game series against the Hickory (North Carolina) Crawdads that begins Monday.

