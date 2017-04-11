Ashes Of Late NHL Enforcer Bob Probert Spread In Penalty Box [VIDEO]

April 11, 2017 1:30 PM
Filed Under: bob probert, Detroit Red Wings

DETROIT (AP) — Late Red Wings enforcer Bob Probert has been given a little more time in the penalty box at Detroit’s Joe Louis Arena.

Probert’s widow, Dani, sprinkled some of the forward’s ashes in the box on Sunday, when the Red Wings played their final game in the stadium.

Probert’s daughter, Brogan, tweeted Sunday that she “can’t think of a better place” for her father’s ashes.

Probert logged hours in the box as one of the NHL’s most penalized players. During the 1987-88 season, he led the league with 398 minutes in penalties. He is fifth all time with 3,300 total penalty minutes in his 16-season career. Nine of those seasons were spent in Detroit.

Probert retired in 2002 and died of a heart attack in 2010 at the age of 45.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia