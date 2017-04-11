Detroit Tigers Host Sixth Annual Pink Out The Park May 17 At Comerica Park

The Detroit Tigers and Kroger are teaming up with the Barbara Ann Karmanos Cancer Institute for the sixth annual Pink Out the Park at the Detroit Tigers vs. Baltimore Orioles game on Wednesday, May 17 at 7:10 p.m., at Comerica Park. The evening’s festivities will celebrate and honor those touched by breast cancer. Fans are encouraged to wear pink to the game to support breast health awareness.

Special ticket packages are available and on-sale now. Packages include a donation to support breast cancer research at the Barbara Ann Karmanos Cancer Institute, a game ticket and a 2017 limited edition Pink Out the Park t-shirt. To learn more and purchase your ticket package, visit tigers.com/pinkout.

During Pink Out the Park, the Detroit Tigers will support Major League Baseball’s Honorary Bat Girl Contest. Fans can share stories of how they, or their loved ones, are supporting the cause to raise awareness and find a cure for breast cancer at HonoraryBatGirl.com. The contest, which launched in 2009, will identify one fan per MLB Club who has a personal connection to breast cancer and has demonstrated a commitment to battling the disease. Supporters of contest participants have the opportunity to vote online for these inspirational stories.

A panel of judges will help select the winning submissions based on the following criteria: quality of submission in describing the nominee’s personal connection to breast cancer, the nominee’s commitment to the battle against breast cancer through education/awareness/fundraising/additional efforts, and public appeal (as determined by the public online vote). Each judge will review a portion of the submissions, and their rankings will be considered in the selection process. Entries can be submitted through Wednesday, April 12th at 4:59 p.m. ET. Winners will receive pink MLB merchandise and be recognized during a pre-game ceremony on Wednesday, May 17th. To participate in the contest, entrants must be at least 18 or over to enter.

Kroger is the host sponsor for this year’s Pink Out the Park and will provide a free, pink baseball cap to the first 10,000 fans attending the May 17 game. Media sponsors for Pink Out the Park include FOX Sports Detroit and CBS Radio Detroit: WWJ Newsradio 950, 97.1 The Ticket, 98.7 AMP Radio, 99.5 WYCD, 104.3 WOMC and CBS Sports Radio 1270 WXYT.

There will be several activities supporting breast health awareness starting with an on-field pre-game ceremony at 6:30 p.m. honoring breast cancer survivors. Select pink and breast cancer awareness merchandise will be available for sale in The D Shop with a portion of the proceeds benefitting breast cancer research.

FOX Sports Detroit will provide cheer cards for all fans to write the name of a loved one battling cancer or honoring the memory of someone lost to the disease. Fans will be encouraged to display the signs in the middle of the fifth inning.

Additionally, pink bats autographed by Tigers players Miguel Cabrera, Nick Castellanos, Ian Kinsler, J.D. Martinez, and Alan Trammell will be available for purchase at the Tigers Authentics kiosk located behind section 134. A portion of the proceeds for the sale will also benefit breast cancer research.

Tickets are still available of the May 17 Pink Out the Park game at Comerica Park Box Office, online at tigers.com and by phone (866) 66-TIGER (84437). For complete ticket information including season, group and suites, visit tigers.com/tickets or call (313) 471-BALL (2255).

About The Detroit Tigers

The Detroit Tigers, Inc., a charter member of the American League in 1901, have won four World Series and 11 American League pennants. An Ilitch organization, the Tigers play their home games at Comerica Park located within The District Detroit, one of the largest sports and entertainment developments in the country. Other Ilitch companies include: Little Caesars Pizza, Blue Line Foodservice Distribution, the Detroit Red Wings, Olympia Development of Michigan, Little Caesars Pizza Kit Fundraising Program, Ilitch Holdings, Inc., MotorCity Casino Hotel and Champion Foods. For more information, visit http://www.Tigers.com, http://www.DistrictDetroit.com and http://www.IlitchCompanies.com.

About the Barbara Ann Karmanos Cancer Institute

Located in mid-town Detroit, Michigan, the Barbara Ann Karmanos Cancer Institute, a subsidiary of McLaren Health Care, is one of 45 National Cancer Institute-designated comprehensive cancer centers in the United States. Karmanos is among the nation’s best cancer centers. Through the commitment of 1,000 staff, including nearly 300 physicians and researchers on faculty at the Wayne State University School of Medicine, and supported by thousands of volunteer and financial donors, Karmanos strives to prevent, detect and eradicate all forms of cancer. Its long-term partnership with the WSU School of Medicine enhances the collaboration of critical research and academics related to cancer care. Gerold Bepler, M.D., Ph.D., is the Institute’s president and chief executive officer. For more information call 1-800-KARMANOS or go to http://www.karmanos.org.

About the MLB Honorary Bat Girl Contest

The Honorary Bat Girl program was introduced in 2009 to raise additional awareness and support for the annual “Going to Bat Against Breast Cancer” initiative. In eight years, thousands of unique testimonials have been submitted and more than 3 million fan votes have been cast. Going to Bat Against Breast Cancer is a Major League Baseball initiative supported by MLB charitable partners, Stand Up To Cancer and Susan G. Komen. This initiative raises awareness about the breast cancer cause, while also raising funds to support breast cancer research. For more information, please visit HonoraryBatGirl.com.