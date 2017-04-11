Hotel Has Pool 40 Stories High With A See Through Edge 500 Feet Above The Ground [VIDEO]

By: Evan Jankens

If you have been to the Sears Tower in Chicago, you are familiar with their Skydeck. If you don’t know about it, I’ll fill you in.

Step outside the tallest building in the Western Hemisphere. At 1,353 feet in the air, the Ledge’s glass boxes extend out 4.3 feet from the Skydeck.

A hotel in Houston is trying to one-up the Skydeck with what they are calling the Market Square Tower Sky Pool.

This has to be the craziest pool known to man. The glass goes out 10 feet beyond the actual pool and according to travelandleisure.com it makes it “seem as if you’re floating in the sky while you take a dip.”

Want to try it? There is only one problem, you have to be a resident in order to use the pool and apartments are roughly around $2,000 a month.

The video has been making its way around the Internet and already has 2.6 million views on Facebook.

I need to know how the heck I can manage my way into this pool. I would love to try it out. The only question left is whether or not you would try it.