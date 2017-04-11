CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. [...]
WWJ Newsradio 950LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | WEATHER | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on CBSDetroit.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio 950 has joined forces with 97.1 The Ticket and CBS 62 to give you [...]
97.1 The TicketToday’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market [...]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Advertising questions: [...]

Company Fix: How To Survive A Hack

April 11, 2017 3:00 PM
Filed Under: cybersecurity, Internet Serurity, Small Business Pulse, Tech

 
It’s a harsh truth of doing business today, but hackers are everywhere. It doesn’t matter if you run a tiny business with one or two employees or if you’re working in a large firm with hundreds of clients and a web of servers and staff. There are unscrupulous people out there just trying to get into your systems to get credit card numbers, email addresses and other private and secure information. These attacks can come from anywhere and at any time, so it’s crucial that you spend the time and money to ensure your systems, and your customer’s information, is totally guarded. In the event that you do get caught in a hacking attack, here are a few things you should know, as well as some preventative measures.

 

 
Prepare yourself

The first and most important thing you can do to protect your business and yourself is to install a strong firewall system, also known as an Intrusion Detection System or IDS. This system is your first line of defense against those would-be hackers, and it will alert you if anything looks fishy, before any of your systems begin to fail. This is most likely not a do-it-yourself kind of task, as you’ll want the input and advice of a security professional to help you safeguard against any type of hacking attack.

 
Second line of defense

Another thing you can do to help prevent an attack before it occurs is to set up technical rules within your system to keep web traffic down, and limit your server from getting overloaded. A lot of hackers start by overloading a server, so this is a good place to start. It won’t stop the attack, but it will slow it down. You can also block traffic from specific locations, or any location that may be a known hotbed of hacking activity. Sure, this might mean limiting web traffic from overseas, but if you’re not in a business that does work across the pond, this shouldn’t be too much of an issue for you.

 
Call your provider

Yes, the next thing you have to do is call that 800 number your provider gives you for such an emergency. This may mean waiting on hold for a while, but it’s always worth it. They’ll have access to help you with some tasks you might not even be aware of, like pulling your URL down or re-routing it to a new site while they figure out where the attack started and how to get rid of it.

 
Filter your traffic

If you do get hit with a big attack, there are lots of places that specialize in filtering all new traffic for you, blocking all the hacking traffic while allowing the important business items to come through. It may be a bit of an expense, but if your organization gets hit with a big attack, this is one expense you’ll be glad to pay.

 
Keep an eye on things

As you move forward after your attack, you’ll want to talk with a security professional about other safeguards to keep all information safe and secure. There are tons of freeware and low-cost options out there for every web provider, so just take a little time and ensure your important documents and all sensitive customer information is carefully guarded.

 

 
This article was written by Deborah Flomberg for CBS Small Business Pulse.
 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.

Watch & Listen

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia