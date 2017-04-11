MLB Unveils Special Event Uniforms For 2017 Season [PHOTOS]

Major League Baseball today unveiled the full lineup of special event uniforms that will be worn during spring and summer holiday weekends as well as special MLB events during the 2017 Championship Season. For the first time, MLB Clubs will spend the entirety of each holiday weekend – Mother’s Day, Memorial Day, Father’s Day and Independence Day – in newly designed uniforms. Additionally, players participating in the SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game and Gatorade All-Star Workout Day, which includes the T-Mobile Home Run Derby, will wear new Miami Marlins-inspired uniforms. The All-Star Game presented by Mastercard will also feature new cap and sock designs.

MLB will again donate its licensed uniform royalties that are connected to charitable initiatives. Proceeds will be donated to Susan G. Komen (Mother’s Day), Prostate Cancer Foundation (Father’s Day), Stand Up To Cancer (Mother’s Day and Father’s Day), and MLB Charities (Memorial Day and Independence Day) – used to support programs for military veterans and their families.

MOTHER’S DAY WEEKEND: SATURDAY, MAY 13 – SUNDAY, MAY 14

After their debut last season, Mother’s Day uniforms will again incorporate pink into Clubs’ regular logos, with all caps highlighted by a graphite crown and pink visor. Each Club may also choose from two different pairs of pink-infused socks. Players have swung pink bats, worn pink ribbon decals and sported pink wristbands on Mother’s Day to raise funds and awareness to fight breast cancer since 2006.

MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND: SATURDAY, MAY 27 – MONDAY, MAY 29

New Era has created a special cap for teams to wear during Memorial Day games for the ninth consecutive year, while Majestic has designed a special matching jersey for the fifth straight year. The right side of the caps feature five stars to represent the five branches of the military, while the stars are also stitched on the jerseys’ right sleeves. This year’s uniforms, including the specialty socks, also utilize a new ripstop woodland camouflage design. MLB’s annual league-wide observance of Memorial Day will honor those who lost their lives while serving their country. MLB again plans to participate in the National Moment of Remembrance through which ballparks on Memorial Day will conduct moments of silence and special pregame ceremonies.

FATHER’S DAY WEEKEND: SATURDAY, JUNE 17 – SUNDAY, JUNE 18

Similar to the Mother’s Day theme, for the second consecutive year Father’s Day uniforms will feature light blue incorporated in the Clubs’ logos. These caps will have a blue shadow tech heather crown and graphite visor. Also like Mother’s Day, each Club may choose from two different pairs of light blue-infused socks. Players have worn blue ribbons and sported blue wristbands throughout the years on Father’s Day since MLB first partnered with the Prostate Cancer Foundation in 1996.

INDEPENDENCE DAY WEEKEND: SATURDAY, JULY 1 – TUESDAY, JULY 4

For the 10th summer in a row, U.S.-based MLB clubs will sport stars and stripes-decorated caps with red, white and blue LiquidChrome official team logos to celebrate Independence Day. For the third straight year, Clubs will also wear a matching jersey and for the first time, player socks can match the rest of the uniform with a stars & stripes pattern. The Toronto Blue Jays will sport new red alternate jerseys with new red Maple Leaf caps on Canada Day, July 1.

SIRIUSXM ALL-STAR FUTURES GAME/GATORADE ALL-STAR WORKOUT DAY/T-MOBILE HOME RUN DERBY: SUNDAY, JULY 9 & MONDAY, JULY 10

The jerseys, caps and socks that top prospects wear for the SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game and that MLB All-Stars wear on Gatorade All-Star Workout Day, which includes the T-Mobile Home Run Derby, will borrow their design from the All-Star host club, the Miami Marlins. American League jerseys are primarily blue with a black accent over the shoulders from sleeve to sleeve. National League jerseys follow the same pattern, but with an orange base. A bold star accented in the Marlins colors with a Marlin tale replaces a letter ‘A’ in the league names. The caps include a honeycomb open-hole black mesh crown with the team logos in orange, a LiquidChrome All-Star Game side patch and a colorful floral pattern on the undervisor. The socks from Stance also feature a colorful floral pattern with notes of green, blue, yellow, red and orange.

ALL-STAR GAME PRESENTED BY MASTERCARD: TUESDAY, JULY 11

For the fourth consecutive year, New Era, in conjunction with MLB, has created a new cap design theme, representing every Club, to be worn in the All-Star Game presented by Mastercard. This year’s caps feature a gold team logo with differing shadow tech heather-colored crowns and an All-Star Game LiquidChrome side patch. Returning from last year’s collection is a set of gold metal stars as the eyelets on the top of the caps’ crown. Jerseys worn during the All-Star Game will include a new patch on the left sleeve – a black and gold star with a number in the middle that correlates to each player’s total career All-Star appearances. A patch of the primary All-Star Game logo will adorn the right sleeve. The All-Star Game socks by Stance have a palm tree on each leg with blue and orange backgrounds.

For more information on the charities that MLB is supporting through its 2017 special event uniform program, see the links below.

