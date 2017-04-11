CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. [...]
Pilot Makes Emergency Landing On Highway, Hits Guardrail

April 11, 2017 8:04 PM
Filed Under: Emergency Landing

BOWDOINHAM, Maine (AP) – Police say a pilot made an emergency landing on an interstate in Maine and struck a guardrail with his plane but walked away without serious injuries to himself or a passenger.

The plane, piloted by John Gayley, of Bowdoin, landed in the southbound lane of Interstate 295 in Bowdoinham at about 10:15 a.m. Tuesday. It then crashed into a guardrail off the breakdown lane.

Police say Gayley had minor facial injuries and was taken to a hospital. Passenger Rodney Voisene, of Bowdoin, received a minor arm injury and was also taken to a hospital.

The plane, a 1947 Cessna, did not hit any cars during its landing.

Police say traffic in the southbound lane will be disrupted when the plane is removed from the highway on Tuesday afternoon.

 

