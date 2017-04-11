Roseville Police Seek Suspects In String Of Attacks On Pizza Delivery Men

ROSEVILLE (WWJ) – Police are investigating three incidents in which pizza delivery people were beaten and robbed in Roseville.
Investigators say the same four young suspects are believed to responsible for the crimes that all took place at an apartment complex in the 17000-block of 13 Mile Rd., at the southeast corner of 13 Mile and Utica Rd.
In each instance, police said, the suspects order a pizza. When the delivery person arrives, he is met at the met at the exterior door to the building by one suspect — and then the others appear. The suspects have taken off with money, pizza and a cell phone after attacking the delivery person.
In the first incident, the night of Wednesday, April 5, the victim was a 54-year-old Warren man delivering for Jets Pizza. In the second, the very next night, the victim was a 25-year-old Clinton Twp. man delivering for Passport Pizza. In the third incident, shortly after midnight the following Saturday, the victim was a 46-year-old Shelby Twp. man delivering for Paparonis Pizza.
Police said the delivery people suffered injuries, but none required hospitalization. No weapons were displayed.
Investigators say they are looking for four younger black males. In the first incident, police said one suspect had a beard. No additional descriptions were provided.
Police are looking for tips from the public to help solve this case. Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Kment at 586-447-4505.