Thieves Hit Corktown Hot Spots, Including Slows BBQ

(WWJ) Thieves reportedly made their way around Corktown’s most popular hot spots Monday night.
Several businesses reported break ins, including the popular Slows BBQ on Michigan Avenue.
Investigators believe someone used milk crates to jump up into a crawl space and into the building.
It’s not yet know what — if anything — was taken.
Police also are investigating a break-in at Johnny Noodle King, on West Fort Street — and at a collision shop further west on Michigan Avenue.
The break-ins happened between 2 and 4 a.m. Tuesday, police said.