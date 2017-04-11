United Airlines’ New ‘Motto’ Mocked By Twitter Users

(CBS Detroit) Try not to laugh, we dare you.

There is no inherent comedy in the fact fellow passengers took shocking video of an injured and bleeding man being dragged off the flight because he refused to give up his seat on the overbooked plane. United reportedly needed the seat for employees.

The CEO of the company Oscar Munoz later emailed employees and defended their actions, saying the passenger was “disruptive and belligerent.”

But Twitter was already taking aim at the company.

Pain is temporary. Going viral for being assaulted is forever. #NewUnitedAirlinesMottos — Shawn Kivimaa (@OlChedda) April 11, 2017

The social media platform turned the incident into an unlikely hashtag full of laughs.

If you can’t beat ’em, join them.

Here’s just a sampling of the clever puns and memes people have put together under the hashtag #newunitedairlinesmottos: Enjoy with our compliments.

Don't let life drag you down, leave that to us #NewUnitedAirlinesMottos — Danny E (@dannyreallife) April 11, 2017

Beat downs are COMPLIMENTARY in Ecomony & Economy Plus! #NewUnitedAirlinesMottos — Deborah Cross (@DeborahCrossChi) April 11, 2017

Flight or fight? How about both #NewUnitedAirlinesMottos — HennyBoyJr (@Zaron704) April 11, 2017

"Our prices are unbeatable! Our passengers however…" #NewUnitedAirlinesMottos — Jaimie Boubezari (@JaimieRobertB) April 11, 2017

We put the hurt in U…nited #NewUnitedAirlinesMottos — m3mo (@m3mo) April 11, 2017

Even other airlines got in on the act.

Ouch. Pun intended.