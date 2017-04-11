United Airlines’ New ‘Motto’ Mocked By Twitter Users

(CBS Detroit) Try not to laugh, we dare you.
There is no inherent comedy in the fact fellow passengers took shocking video of an injured and bleeding man being dragged off the flight because he refused to give up his seat on the overbooked plane. United reportedly needed the seat for employees.
The CEO of the company Oscar Munoz later emailed employees and defended their actions, saying the passenger was “disruptive and belligerent.”
But Twitter was already taking aim at the company.
The social media platform turned the incident into an unlikely hashtag full of laughs.
If you can’t beat ’em, join them.
Here’s just a sampling of the clever puns and memes people have put together under the hashtag #newunitedairlinesmottos: Enjoy with our compliments.
Even other airlines got in on the act.
Ouch. Pun intended.