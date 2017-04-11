CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. [...]
Video Appears To Show Animals Being Tossed Into Park Dumpster By Eastpointe Animal Control

April 11, 2017 4:26 PM
Filed Under: Christy Strawser, eastpointe

(WWJ) First, she grabs a shovel, then she walks to the rear compartment of a large white vehicle marked Eastpointe Animal Control.

Then one by one the woman in what appears to be an animal control officer uniform shovels up animal carcasses and drops them into a Dumpster at a public park. Two of the bodies appear to be small, one is large. It’s unclear what kind of animal they are.

Video of the incident was shot from a nearby window by a local resident who posted it on Facebook.

A call to the police department was transferred to the deputy police chief, who did not immediately return the call.

Nearby residents reacted quickly — and angrily — to the video.

“That’s also not healthy for people around that park! especially once it gets to 80 plus degrees… the smell, bugs and who knows will be attracted to the animals! These animals should not be just dumped in a dumpster!!! So wrong in many ways,” one wrote.

Another chimed in, saying, “Seriously??? Why on earth would you do this?? I can’t imagine that it’s her first time either. She doesn’t seem to be trying to hide the fact that she is dumping animals, since she is in the broad daylight and taking her time … I’m anxious to see what their dumping procedures are….keep us posted please!”

According to the Michigan Department of Agriculture, all deceased animals must be buried or incinerated within 24 hours of death.  Burial must take place at least two feet under ground and at least 200 feet away from any source of ground water.

The statute says anyone who violates the Bodies of Dead Animals Act is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a minimum fine of $300 or imprisonment for a minimum of 30 days, or both. Three or more convictions for violating this act is a felony punishable by imprisonment for a maximum of one year or a fine of up to $2,000, or both.

Macomb County Animal Control Chief Jeff Randazzo could hardly believe his eyes when he saw the video. Macomb County does not run Eastpointe’s animal control program.

“They should only be going to a licensed facility to be disposed of,” he said, adding that Macomb County Animal Control has an incinerator and a license to operate it.

He added it could be an issue of disease control if dead domesticated animals ended up in a landfill where they came into contact with birds of prey, who could spread whatever disease claimed their life.

  1. Michele Lonoconus says:
    April 11, 2017 at 4:39 pm

    I want to get my hands on her!!!!!

