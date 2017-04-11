Wil Myers Hits For Cycle As Padres Beat Rockies 5-3

By MICHAEL KELLY, Associated Press

DENVER (AP) — Andy Green started screaming “three!” the moment Wil Myers ripped a line drive to the left-center gap leading off the eighth inning.

The San Diego slugger couldn’t hear his manager because he was yelling, too. Sort of.

“I was screaming three to myself,” Myers said. “Inside. I wasn’t screaming out loud.”

Myers stumbled around second base but easily made it to third for a triple that completed the first cycle of his career, and the Padres beat the Colorado Rockies 5-3 on Monday night.

Myers singled in the first, doubled in the third and homered in the sixth to help the Padres win for the third time in four games. Matt Kemp had the only other cycle in San Diego history on Aug. 14, 2015, also at Coors Field.

“Those moments don’t happen very often,” Green said. “To see somebody get it, someone like Wil, kind of the cornerstone of your franchise, it’s a lot of fun to watch.”

Hunter Renfroe also homered for the Padres, a two-run shot. Miguel Diaz (1-0), the second of six San Diego pitchers, went one inning to get his first major league win.

DJ LeMahieu and Mark Reynolds homered for the Rockies.

Jarred Cosart started for San Diego in place of Trevor Cahill, who went on the 10-day disabled list Sunday. Cosart was solid for four innings, holding the Rockies without a run and inducing three double plays to get out of jams.

“Guys are going to get on base,” Cosart said. “If they don’t score any runs, it doesn’t matter how you do it.”

He left with a 1-0 lead on Myers’ RBI double in the third but didn’t get the win because he didn’t last five innings.

The Padres padded their lead in the fifth on Myers’ leadoff homer. After a one-out walk, Renfroe took Tyler Chatwood deep just over the scoreboard in right field to make it 4-0.

After his third homer of the season, all that was left for Myers was the triple, a situation he has faced three times in his baseball life. He cashed in on the fourth opportunity despite nearly tripping at second base.

“I almost fell. I was trying too hard, I think,” he said. “If I’d have fell I still would have tried for it.”

Chatwood (0-2), who was 4-8 with a 6.12 ERA at Coors Field last year, allowed four runs and seven hits in 5 1/3 innings.

“That’s what happens in baseball,” Chatwood said. “You go along and you give up two homers out there and you lose the game for us.”

LeMahieu hit a solo homer in the sixth and Reynolds a two-run shot, his fourth, with two outs in the ninth.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Padres: Green said C Hector Sanchez (concussion) is progressing well and is on track to come off the disabled list when eligible. Green said he might slow down Sanchez’s timeline to give him more time to recover. Sanchez has missed four games. … Green said Cahill (back), put on the DL retroactive to April 3, could make his next scheduled start.

SURPRISE, SURPRISE

San Diego catcher Luis Torrens made his first start, but didn’t find out he was in the lineup until he arrived at Coors Field on Monday. That was by design, Green said.

“I did the same thing to Torrens that I did for Allen Cordoba, which is getting him no heads up whatsoever, figuring it would keep him sleepless all night,” Green said. “I would rather ambush him with their start. I will communicate that with that in the future.”

Torrens was hitless in three at-bats before leaving in a double-switch.

UP NEXT

Padres: RHP Jered Weaver (0-1, 7.20 ERA) will make his second start for San Diego. Weaver allowed four runs in five innings during his Padres debut Thursday.

Rockies: Rookie RHP Antonio Senzatela will get the second start of his career. He tossed five shutout innings in his major league debut at Milwaukee on Thursday. He finished with six strikeouts in Colorado’s 2-1 win.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)