94-Year-Old Woman Surprises Intruder Who Says He’s A Cop

April 12, 2017 5:24 PM
Filed Under: 94-Year-Old Victim, Harper Woods

HARPER WOODS (WWJ) – A startling encounter for a 94-year-old woman in Harper Woods — leaving her shaken but unharmed.

Police are searching for a black male who broke into the woman’s home from a rear bedroom window — and was discovered by the victim as he walked around in her home on Old Homestead, near Beaconsfield and Moross just after 7 a.m. on Tuesday.

When confronted by the woman the suspect told her he was a cop — although he wasn’t wearing a uniform — then he stole her television and her wallet and ran out of the home.

Authorities say they’ve collected evidence from the scene and are actively investigating several leads in the case.

 

 

 

