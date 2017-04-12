Dodge Unveils Fastest Production Car In The World — The Demon

(WWJ) Dodge just took the wraps off what it calls the fastest production car in the world. It’s been named the Demon.

And yes, it looks like it spits fire.

WWJ Auto Beat Reporter Jeff Gilbert explained it was unveiled on the eve of the New York Auto Show, with 840 horsepower. Dodge used “Fast and Furious” star Vin Diesel to get attention for the street legal machine that’s fast enough for the drag racing track.

“This is pretty impressive,” Vin Diesel told the crowd when it was unveiled. “9.65 (seconds) for a quarter mile is insane.”

Dodge says the heart of the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon is the supercharged 6.2-liter HEMI Demon V-8, rated at 840 horsepower and 770 pounds-feet of torque.

Also according to the company, the Challenger SRT Demon also is the world’s first production car to lift the front wheels at launch and set the world record for longest wheelie from a standing start by a production car at 2.92 feet. That was certified by Guinness World Records.

And hold onto your seat. The Challenger SRT Demon also registers the highest g-force (1.8 g) ever recorded at launch in a production car.

“With Demon, our goal was to build a car that would tattoo the Dodge logo into the subconscious of the general market, beyond even our loyal enthusiasts, said Tim Kuniskis, Head of Passenger Cars – Dodge, SRT, Chrysler and FIAT, FCA North America. “To do so, we had to set records that have never been set before, do more than has ever been done before, go beyond even the legendary Hellcat. The result: an 840-horsepower, 9-second muscle car unlike anything that has ever come before it.”

Want one? You had better act fast. It’s a limited-edition single model year vehicle. Production begins later this summer, with only 3,000 vehicles to be sold in the United States and 300 in Canada. Deliveries to Dodge//SRT dealers will begin this fall.