Home Depot Holds Hiring Blitz, Trying To Fill 80K Jobs

(WWJ) Spring is starting to bloom and beautiful days will soon begin unfolding in metro Detroit.
And nothing makes a day better than a great job.
Jobs are blooming along with the flowers at metro Detroit Home Depot locations, which are holding job fairs to fill 120 openings at stores in Northville, Farmington Hills, Troy and Utica.
Openings include positions in sales along with cashiers and other departments.
Nationally, Home Depot is trying to fill 80,000 positions for spring, the retailer’s busiest season.
Applying online takes about 15 minutes at careers.homedepot.com.
Per online sources, cashiers make about $10 an hour and managers bring home about $41,000 a year.