Missing 75-Year-Old Man In Poor Health, Walked Away From Group Home

April 12, 2017 7:28 PM
Filed Under: George Norman

DETROIT (WWJ) – A missing 75-year-old man who requires oxygen is believed to have walked away from his group home on March 31.

George Norman.

According to authorities George Norman left the home on Petoskey street on Friday almost two weeks ago.

Mr. Norman is described as 5′ 9″ and 170 pounds, he has a medium complexion with salt and pepper hair.

He’s in poor health and poor physical condition.

If you have any information about George Norman you are asked to contact Detroit police at 313-596-1025 or 313-596-1616.

