Woman With Hands And Feet Bound By Cord Found Burned To Death In Vacant Detroit House

(WWJ) A horrible discovery was made at a vacant house Wednesday morning on Detroit’s east side.
WWJ Newsradio 950’s Charlie Langton was at the scene, reporting that the Detroit Fire Department was putting out a fire at a vacant home near Chalmers and Whittaker at about 5 a.m. when they made the grisly discovery — a woman’s charred body.
Her hands and feet were bound by cord.
Not much is known yet about the victim. But the neighborhood is well known.
“It’s got a lot of illegal activity, syringes everywhere, and a bunch of illegal activity basically,” neighbor Terrence Lewis told Langton.
An autopsy will be done later to determine the woman’s identity and cause of death.