Woman With Hands And Feet Bound By Cord Found Burned To Death In Vacant Detroit House

April 12, 2017 9:01 AM
Filed Under: Detroit crime

(WWJ) A horrible discovery was made at a vacant house Wednesday morning on Detroit’s east side.

WWJ Newsradio 950’s Charlie Langton was at the scene, reporting that the Detroit Fire Department was putting out a fire at a vacant home near Chalmers and Whittaker at about 5 a.m. when they made the grisly discovery — a woman’s charred body.

Her hands and feet were bound by cord.

Not much is known yet about the victim. But the neighborhood is well known.

“It’s got a lot of illegal activity, syringes everywhere, and a bunch of illegal activity basically,” neighbor Terrence Lewis told Langton.

An autopsy will be done later to determine the woman’s identity and cause of death.

 

