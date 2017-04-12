Your Unwanted Furniture May Find A Great Second Home At The Furniture Bank

PONTIAC (WWJ) – It’s Spring and you might be getting the urge to clean house — which might include getting rid of excess furniture.
Some of that furniture might find a great second chapter helping families in need.
Executive Director Robert Boyle says the Furniture Bank in southeast Michigan helped 1,400 families mainly in Macomb and Oakland counties last year — supplying essential furniture like dining room tables and beds.
“A lot of people do not have adequately furnished homes, so kids are sleeping on floors – families are eating on floors, and what kind of life is that?” asks Boyle.
He says if you donate your furniture they will pick it up for free.
“We’ll come right out to your house and pick up a bed, mattress and box spring, a sofa, a dresser and a dining set — dining room table and chairs,” says Boyle.
The donations are tax-deductible and Boyle says the process is as easy as clicking on the “Donate Furniture Now” bottom on their website.
Get all the information about donating your gently used furniture [HERE] or call 248-332-1300 for more details.