18 Kids Taken To Hospital After SUV Slams Into School Bus In Detroit

DETROIT (WWJ) – Police say 18 of 26 children were taken to Henry Ford Hospital Wednesday after an SUV crashed into a school bus on Detroit’s west side.
Detroit Police Tenth Precinct Commander Nick Kyriacou says the bus was waiting at a red light along Dexter Ave. near Joy Road when it was rear-ended at full speed by a Ford Explorer.
“We have an elderly driver, 75 to 80 years old, that for inexplicable reasons at this point did not seem to even brake at all,” Kyriacou told WWJ’s Stephanie Davis. “He struck the rear end of the school bus, his airbags deployed and there was significant damage to the Explorer, and quite a bit of damage to the real of the school bus.”
Kyriacou said, thankfully, none of the children’s injuries were too serious.
“Nothing to the point of even split lips or bloody noses or lacerations, nothing like that. There were bumps and bruises and aches and pains,” he said. “…As a precautionary measure we called several EMS units and got the little ones to the hospital based on the cursory check by EMS just to be precautionary and check those kids out.”
The driver of the SUV was also taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The school bus owned by New Vision Transportation was transporting students from charter school Joy Academy.