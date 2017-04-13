Detroit Lions Release New Uniforms [PHOTOS]

DETROIT –The Detroit Lions unveiled their new Nike Vapor Untouchable uniforms during a season ticket member event at Ford Field tonight. The event completed a full rebranding that began with the team introducing an updated logo, new logotype and a new proprietary font to season ticket members in February.

“Our uniforms are an important part of our identity,” said Detroit Lions Team President Rod Wood. “In partnership with Nike and the NFL, we have modernized their appearance and will be outfitting our players with the latest and best uniform technology. In retooling our brand for this new era of Detroit Lions football, our priorities were to embrace the team’s legacy colors, Honolulu blue and silver, while utilizing the highest performance product available.”

In addition to new home, away and color rush uniforms, the team is bringing back their throwback uniforms which were last worn for their Thanksgiving Day game against the New England Patriots in 2010.

The Nike Vapor Untouchable uniform features an all-new chassis with minimal seams and fewer panels (five each in the jersey and pant) than traditional builds, current industry standards and previous Nike uniforms. The 100-percent stretch-woven uniform weighs only 20.4 ounces and repels water to maintain its light weight in wet conditions. The uniform also replaces mesh with a laser-perforated, stretch-woven material in key sweat zones to help support thermoregulation through optimal ventilation. Additional design enhancements include: a vented neck grille for improved breathability and durability, a back stretch gusset for a better fit and strategic design elements to reduce moisture marks on the stomach and back.

NEW UNIFORM ELEMENTS

Home Jersey

The Lions new home jerseys remain Honolulu Blue, a color first established in 1934.

The numerals were developed and customized specifically for the Lions uniform based on the team’s new logotype. They are now silver, trimmed in anthracite – the newest color to the Lions visual system, officially ‘dark steel grey.’

The sleeves feature a silk-screened wide horizontal silver stripe, inside two smaller silver stripes. The wide stripe is stenciled with ‘LIONS’ on the right sleeve and ‘WCF’ is featured in front of blue and silver vertical bars on the left sleeve in honor of the team’s previous owner, William Clay Ford, Sr.

Numerals (also silver) remain on the shoulders just above a silver Nike brand ‘swoosh.’

Players’ nameplates on the back of the uniform are also silver (no trim) like each set of numerals.

Away Jersey

The road jerseys are the traditional “road whites,” with blue numerals trimmed in dark steel grey.

Sleeves are similar in style to the home uniforms except the striping is Honolulu blue.

The right sleeve features ‘LIONS’ screen-printed in white and the left sleeve again features the initials WCF with two vertical bars (Honolulu blue and silver).

Players’ nameplates on the back of the uniform are also Honolulu blue (no trim) like each set of numerals.

Color Rush Jersey

The new color rush jerseys are dark steel grey (anthracite) colored with white numerals trimmed in Honolulu blue.

Sleeves are similar in style to the away uniforms with the Honolulu blue striping.

The right sleeve features ‘LIONS’ screen-printed in white and the left sleeve again features the initials WCF with two vertical bars (Honolulu blue and silver).

Players’ nameplates on the back of the uniform are also white (no trim) like each set of numerals.

Throwback Jersey

The throwback jersey replicates what the team wore in their inaugural season in Detroit (1934) which was the inception of ‘Honolulu blue.’ The jersey is solid Honolulu blue with silver traditional block numbers; there is no striping on the sleeves or numbers on the shoulders.

Players’ nameplates on the back of the uniform are also silver (no trim) like the numerals.

Helmet

With the introduction of the new Lions logo, the helmet now features a slightly altered version of the new logo on each side. Instead of being outlined in silver, the outer border is Honolulu blue.

The facemasks will now be silver.

‘LIONS’ will be on the front bumper of the helmet and ‘DETROIT’ will be on the back bumper of the helmet in the new Lions logotype.

At the top middle of the helmet, the striping pattern has been modified to be the same striping pattern as the team’s game pants except on a smaller scale.

Pants and Game Socks

Detroit’s home game pants will remain in the team’s traditional silver. Like the striping pattern on the helmet, the pants vertical trim on the side of the legs are a thick Honolulu blue stripe inside smaller blue stripes.

Game pants for the away uniforms will be Honolulu blue with sliver striping patterned the same as the home game pants.

For the team’s color rush uniform, the pants will be dark steel grey (identical to jersey) with no striping.

The throwback uniforms will feature silver pants with no striping.

The game socks, which are the same for the home, road and throwback uniforms, are now solid Honolulu blue. The socks will be dark steel grey for the color rush uniforms to match jersey and pants.

NFL Shield, NFL Equipment Logo and Nike Swoosh Logo

On the back of the Lions’ helmet, the NFL Shield is placed on the left and a USA flag is on the right (from a rear view).

The NFL logo is prominently placed at the v-neck of both the home and road uniforms. It also appears at the top of the team’s right pant leg.

Nike’s swoosh logo appears on both top, side shoulders and on the top of the left pant leg for each uniform.

For more information about the Detroit Lions new and historical uniforms or retail information, please visit: Detroitlions.com/uniforms.